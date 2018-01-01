-
A sharper way to look after your home.
Earlier this year, we launched the Nest Learning Thermostat in the United Arab Emirates to help even more homes to stay comfortable while saving…
Welcome home, United Arab Emirates.
At Nest, we have a global mission: to create the home that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it. Since we launched in 2011,…
Say hello to Eco Temperatures.
Today we’re introducing something new for the Nest Learning Thermostat called Eco Temperatures. It will take the place of Away temperatures and…