Tough on bad guys.
Easy on you.
Introducing the Nest Secure alarm system.Watch video
A whole new kind of security.
Most security systems are designed around intruders. But you’re not an intruder. Nest Secure is easy to live with. And it’s only tough when you need it to be.
-
Nest Guard
Alarm, keypad, motion sensor and the brains of the system.
-
Nest Detect
The sensor that looks out for doors, windows and rooms.
-
Nest Tag
The easiest way to arm and disarm. Without a passcode.
-
Nest app
Know what’s happening at home from anywhere.
Three ways to arm and disarm.
You can arm and disarm with the Nest app from anywhere. Or tap Nest Tag on Nest Guard to tag in and out. You can also enter a passcode on Nest Guard’s keypad. (But only if you like passcodes.)
No stressful countdowns,
loud beeps or rushing
out the door.
Arm the alarm and take your time leaving. With No Rush arming and disarming, Nest Secure lets you choose how much time you need. A friendly voice tells you how much time you have left. And if you forget to set the alarm, you can get a Remind Me alert so you can arm right from your phone.
Tag, you’re in.
Give Nest Tag to family or people you trust. Set a schedule to let someone in at certain times, like your dog walker. And don’t worry if you lose one. You can easily disable it in the Nest app.
Woof friendly.
With Dog Pass, your small pooch won’t set off the motion sensors and the alarm.
One sensor can sense two things.
Stick Nest Detect on a window and you’ll know when it opens. Stick it on a wall and it senses motion in a room. Better yet, stick it on a door and it can do both.
And it can do more than sense.
Say the house is armed and you need to leave early or let the dog out. Just press the button on Nest Detect when you open the door. With Quiet Open, the house stays armed and the alarm stays silent. And when you walk past Nest Detect at night, Pathlight helps you see in the dark.
Always know what’s happening at home.
If the alarm goes off, you’ll get a security alert on your phone.* Check the free Nest app to see what triggered the alarm – either a door or window opened or someone entered a room. Then you can call the police or your emergency contacts.
Nest Cam spots them red-handed.
Outdoor Nest Cams can deter intruders from even breaking in. And if they do, indoor Nest Cams spot them in the act. With a Nest Aware subscription, you can even make a video clip to send to the police.
-
Nest Secure view
-
View with Nest Cam
*Mobile notifications, video streaming and video recording require working internet and Wi-Fi (or cellular backup, sold separately).
-
It’s easy to install.
You can do it yourself with the Nest app. Or call a Nest Pro.
-
Security you can count on.
It’s UL-certified and includes battery backup. So if your power goes out, it stays up and running.
-
Cellular backup, just in case.
It all works over Wi-Fi. But you can sign up for cellular backup (sold separately) in case Wi-Fi goes down.*
Get 24/7 professional monitoring.
They’ll look out for your home when you’re away. Notify me when it’s available.
Security from front to back. And everywhere in between.
Nest Secure is tough security on its own. But when you add Nest Cam security cameras, the Nest Hello video doorbell and Works with Nest products, your home can be covered from the outside in.
-
Explore the Nest Home
-
-
